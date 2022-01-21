Alexa
India wins toss and bats in 2nd ODI in South Africa

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 17:07
PAARL, South Africa (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa on Friday as it looks to keep the one-day international series alive.

South Africa leads the three-game series 1-0 and India needs to win the second game in Paarl to have a chance of taking something from its tour. India lost the test series 2-1 last week.

India selected an unchanged lineup from the first ODI. South Africa made one change by bringing in seam bowler Sisanda Magala for Marco Jansen.

South Africa won the opening ODI by 31 runs on Wednesday after centuries by captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen.

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-21 18:52 GMT+08:00

