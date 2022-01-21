Alexa
Chinese satellite takes high-resolution pictures of Taipei

Taipei Songshan Airport runway and Taipei Dome recognizable in picture

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/21 17:26
China launching a rocket into space. 

China launching a rocket into space.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a ceremony for a new satellite, China’s showed off aerial pictures of several cities, including downtown Taipei, inciting fears that the footage could be used by the military, reports said Friday (Jan. 21).

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced it had put the “highest-resolution remote sensing satellite” into operation during a news conference Thursday (Jan. 20), the Liberty Times reported.

During the event, the agency displayed seven aerial pictures taken by the new system. While most of them showed Chinese cities like Beijing, Tianjin, Harbin, and Kunming, one of them could clearly be recognized as a picture of Taipei City, according to the Liberty Times. The aerial picture included streets and landmarks like the Taipei Dome, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, and a runway at Taipei Songshan Airport.

The satellite was launched from a base in Shanxi Province in 2020, with testing completed in Dec. 2021. It was able to take pictures with a resolution better than 0.5 meters, the CNSA said.
