Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/21 16:03
Smoke rises from chimneys of Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The...
Adam Vaclavik of Czech Republic competes during the men's 4 x 7.5km relay race at the biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 15, 20...
People walking are reflected in a shop window in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Servicemen take their position in a trench at the line of separation near Yasne village, about 33,6 km (21,2 miles) south-west of Donetsk, controlled ...
A man shouts during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Monday to protest the Oct. 25, 202...
Liverpool supporters wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Su...
A horse stands next to a cross before ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, S...
The northern lights, or aurora borealis, illuminate the night sky above fishermen on the ice of Finnish Gulf outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday,...
Residents wade through flood water around their homes after heavy rain in Antananarivo, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Officials in Madagascar say that hea...
A man and his child bathe in the icy water of Veksa river on Epiphany in Kupanskoye village, Yaroslavl region, 150 km (94 miles) north of Moscow, Russ...
A woman poses in traditional costume on Westminster Bridge in London, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Aus...
A model is prepared backstage prior to the Ami fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A long exposure photo shows a regional train approaching the station of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Pr...

Smoke rises from chimneys of Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The...

Adam Vaclavik of Czech Republic competes during the men's 4 x 7.5km relay race at the biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 15, 20...

People walking are reflected in a shop window in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Servicemen take their position in a trench at the line of separation near Yasne village, about 33,6 km (21,2 miles) south-west of Donetsk, controlled ...

A man shouts during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Monday to protest the Oct. 25, 202...

Liverpool supporters wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Su...

A horse stands next to a cross before ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, S...

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, illuminate the night sky above fishermen on the ice of Finnish Gulf outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday,...

Residents wade through flood water around their homes after heavy rain in Antananarivo, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Officials in Madagascar say that hea...

A man and his child bathe in the icy water of Veksa river on Epiphany in Kupanskoye village, Yaroslavl region, 150 km (94 miles) north of Moscow, Russ...

A woman poses in traditional costume on Westminster Bridge in London, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Aus...

A model is prepared backstage prior to the Ami fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

A long exposure photo shows a regional train approaching the station of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Pr...

JAN. 14-20, 2022

From floods in Madagascar and Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia to Russians celebrating Epiphany by immersing themselves in water through holes cut in ice, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris Photographer Thibault Camus.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com