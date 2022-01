A snowy owl flaps its wings atop the large marble orb of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at the entrance to Union Station in Washington, Sa... A snowy owl flaps its wings atop the large marble orb of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at the entrance to Union Station in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Far from its summer breeding grounds in Canada, the snowy owl was first seen on January 3, the day a winter storm dumped eight inches of snow on the city. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart waits outside the lockeroom before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Phil... Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart waits outside the lockeroom before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, center, looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen, left, Evan Mobley, behind, and Jarrett A... Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, center, looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen, left, Evan Mobley, behind, and Jarrett Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 117-104. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FILE - Police vehicles are parked in front of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A British man who held... FILE - Police vehicles are parked in front of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A British man who held four people hostage in a Texas synagogue ranted against Jews and American wars in countries like Afghanistan as his brother pleaded with him to give up and free the captives, a recording of the conversation showed. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service for victims from the apartment building which suffered t... A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service for victims from the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, at the Islamic Cultural Center for the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Seen through a basketball court's chain link enclosure, tubers head back up a hill for another run on the fresh snow at Raleigh Court Park on Monday J... Seen through a basketball court's chain link enclosure, tubers head back up a hill for another run on the fresh snow at Raleigh Court Park on Monday Jan. 17, 2022 in Roanoke, Va. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)

A member of the media picks up a shredded box at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Thieves h... A member of the media picks up a shredded box at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded packages. The sea of debris left behind included items that the thieves apparently didn't think were valuable enough to take, CBSLA reported Thursday, Jan. 13. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Supporters listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a rally on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Supporters listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a rally on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

JAN. 14 - 20, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

