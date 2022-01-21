Lighthouse Canton wins two categories at Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2021

Lighthouse Canton was awarded Best Independent Wealth Manager for Investment Advisory and Wealth Planning Services at the Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2021.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 January 2022 - Global investment institution Lighthouse Canton has been named the winner in two categories at the prestigious Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2021. The two categories are "Best Independent Wealth Manager – Investment Advisory" and "Best Independent Wealth Manager – Wealth Planning Services".

Commissioned in 2011, the Awards are considered the benchmark for excellence in private wealth management in the Asia Pacific region.

"We are humbled to be chosen as winners in two categories at this year's Asian Private Banker's Awards for Distinction, which is one of the most recognized awards in the private wealth management space", commented Shilpi Chowdhary, Group Chief Executive Officer for Lighthouse Canton, "We would like to thank our clients for their continued support over the years, without whom we would not be where we are today. It has always been our vision to create value for our clients through innovative investment solutions, and we will continue to deliver on that promise to them. That we have won not one but two awards, is testament to our team's dedication to this vision, and recognition of our leadership position in people excellence, investment acumen and digital agility. I accept this honor on behalf of my team spread across multiple countries who have worked tirelessly to earn the trust of clients and make Lighthouse Canton a leading financial institution."

Since its inception in 2014, Lighthouse Canton has grown significantly, serving a diverse range of global accredited investors, including private clients and some of the world's largest institutional investors. Over the years it has built up its in-house wealth and asset management capabilities, providing its wealth management clients with an institutional-level service and framework, and a strong value system that always puts its client's best interests forward.

Speaking about the awards, Antoine Bracq, Director for Global Investment Advisory at Lighthouse Canton said, "In the past year, the team has really taken the time to sit with our U/HNWI clients and understand what they really wanted. The feedback they have provided us has been invaluable and we thank them for the contribution they have made in helping us shape the institutional-level investment advisory service we have today. With this, our investment consulting team has pushed the boundaries to marry our investment philosophy with technology. We are proud that the awards have recognized our innovative solutions, and the team's hard work and effort to bring these solutions to life and provide our clients with an exemplary level of personalization and client experience."

Headquartered in Singapore, Lighthouse Canton employs over 100 experienced professionals across its offices in Singapore, Dubai and four cities in India. The firm oversees over $2.8Bn US dollars worth of assets under management and advisory. Lighthouse Canton's Asset Management service comprises strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity, traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real estate private equity, direct lending, public equities, and global macros. The firm's wealth management service caters to accredited investors including corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders and entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates and philanthropic needs, with tailored investment advisory, portfolio management, treasury, business & family office solutions.

For more information about Lighthouse Canton please visit www.lighthouse-canton.com

