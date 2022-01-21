Alexa
Vinson scores 24 to carry N. Kentucky over UIC 74-70 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 12:34
CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Vinson had a career-high 24 points as Northern Kentucky scored the last nine points to edge Illinois-Chicago 74-70 in overtime on Thursday night.

Marques Warrick had 19 points and seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky (7-9, 3-4 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Trey Robinson had eight rebounds.

Damaria Franklin had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Flames (7-9, 3-4). Filip Skobalj added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Johnson had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

