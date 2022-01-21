Alexa
Schofield scores 22 to carry Dixie State over Lamar 71-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 12:33
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Dixie State defeated Lamar 71-55 on Thursday night.

Frank Staine had 11 points for Dixie State (9-10, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference).

Lincoln Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-16, 0-5), whose losing streak reached nine games. C.J. Roberts added 12 points. Mason Senigaur had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"