Lee scores 25 to carry Houston Baptist past UIW 68-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 12:15
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Lee had a season-high 25 points plus 12 rebounds as Houston Baptist beat UIW 68-65 on Thursday night.

Lee's two free throws with 28 seconds remaining gave Houston Baptist an eight-point cushion.

Jade Tse had 17 points for Houston Baptist (5-10, 1-4 Southland Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Johnny Hughes III had 21 points for the Cardinals (4-15, 1-4). Robert ''RJ'' Glasper added 15 points. Josh Morgan had 10 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Cardinals. UIW defeated Houston Baptist 60-50 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 14:19 GMT+08:00

