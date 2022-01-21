Chinese anti-submarine warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Jan. 20), marking the 17th intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missiles systems to monitor the PLAAF plane.

China has sent its aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Jan. 3, 9, and 16. A total of 69 Chinese planes have been spotted there so far in January, including 45 fighter jets and 24 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Chinese plane on Jan. 20. (MND image)