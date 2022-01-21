Alexa
Bishop scores 26 to lead Montana St. past N. Arizona 89-84

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 11:33
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had a season-high 26 points as Montana State narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 89-84 on Thursday night.

Bishop made 11 of 12 free throws. He added six assists. Jubrile Belo had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Montana State (13-5, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tyler Patterson added 14 points. Nick Gazelas had 12 points.

Jalen Cone had 26 points for the Lumberjacks (6-10, 2-3). Nik Mains added 13 points. Keith Haymon had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 14:14 GMT+08:00

