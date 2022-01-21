Alexa
Akenten lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee St. 85-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 11:53
Akenten lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee St. 85-63

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nana Akenten came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Southeast Missouri to an 85-63 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Phillip Russell had 15 points and seven assists for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Nygal Russell had seven rebounds.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 14 points for the Tigers (7-11, 2-4). Dedric Boyd added 13 points. Carlos Marshall Jr. had 10 points.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Tigers. Tennessee State defeated Southeast Missouri 95-84 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 14:13 GMT+08:00

"