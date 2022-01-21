Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Murray State routs Eastern Illinois 91-51

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 11:55
Murray State routs Eastern Illinois 91-51

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Trae Hannibal had eight points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, Tevin Brown posted 16 points and Murray State romped past Eastern Illinois 91-51 on Thursday night.

DaQuan Smith had 15 points for Murray State (16-2, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Carter Collins added 10 points.

Paul Bizimana scored a season-high 22 points for the Panthers (2-15, 0-4), who have lost eight consecutive games. Dan Luers and CJ Lane had 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 14:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
"