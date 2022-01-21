Exhibition featuring 'greeting Mona Lisa' to debut in Taipei

The immersive exhibition presents classic artworks from the Renaissance. (Firenzeculturex's photo) The immersive exhibition presents classic artworks from the Renaissance. (Firenzeculturex's photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The immersive art exhibition named “Alive Art in the Renaissance (會動的文藝復興),” featuring over 200 classic artworks from 36 museums, galleries, and collectors, will kick off Saturday (Jan. 22) at Taipei’s EcoARK.

Co-curated by international teams from Italy, America, and Taiwan, world-class artworks from Italian masters, such as Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael, and Michelangelo, will be presented with projectors, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality. The goal of the exhibition is to introduce 15th and 16th century art history using modern technology.

According to a press release from organizer Firenzeculturex (翡冷翠文創), by collaborating with Italian art company Scripta Maneant, the audience can enjoy an animated fresco of the Cathedral of Saint Mary projected on the ceiling. Further, they can also say hello to Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” that has been “brought to life” by Digital Domain.

Additionally, the museum and personal collections of Botticelli, Caravaggio, and three artists from the Renaissance are projected on three 5-meter-tall walls and the floor, which offers visitors an immersive experience.

The show will debut on Saturday in Taipei until May 2, followed by Kaohsiung from June 3 to Sept. 11. For more information, please visit the website.