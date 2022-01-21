Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fernandes scores 24 to carry UMass past Saint Louis 91-85

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 11:05
Fernandes scores 24 to carry UMass past Saint Louis 91-85

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes had 24 points as UMass defeated Saint Louis 91-85 on Thursday night.

Javohn Garcia had 15 points for UMass (8-9, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 13 points. Trent Buttrick had 10 points.

Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 23 points for the Billikens (11-6, 2-2). Fred Thatch Jr. matched a career best with 20 points. Francis Okoro had 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 12:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"