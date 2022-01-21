Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Abmas leads Oral Roberts over North Dakota 80-76

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 11:24
Abmas leads Oral Roberts over North Dakota 80-76

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 19 points as Oral Roberts narrowly beat North Dakota 80-76 on Thursday night.

DeShang Weaver and Kareem Thompson added 15 points each for the Golden Eagles. Thompson also had 11 rebounds. Trey Phipps had 11 points for Oral Roberts (13-6, 7-1 Summit League), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.

Paul Bruns had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-15, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Ethan Igbanugo added 17 points. Matt Norman had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"