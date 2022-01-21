Alexa
Mostafa carries Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 76-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 10:44
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 19 points off the bench to carry Coastal Carolina to a 76-72 win over Georgia Southern on Thursday night.

Vince Cole had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Rudi Williams added 14 points. Josh Uduje had 13 points.

Elijah McCadden scored a season-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Eagles (8-8, 1-4). Kamari Brown added 15 points. Andrei Savrasov had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 12:41 GMT+08:00

