Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gray carries Towson over College of Charleston 74-67

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 10:47
Gray carries Towson over College of Charleston 74-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Juwan Gray had 15 points and eight rebounds as Towson beat College of Charleston 74-67 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points for Towson (14-5, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jason Gibson added 12 points. Terry Nolan Jr. had 10 points. Charles Thompson had nine points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks.

John Meeks had 16 points for the Cougars (9-7, 1-3). Ben Burnham added 12 points. Dimitrius Underwood had nine rebounds.

Reyne Smith, the Cougars' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, had four points on 0-of-10 shooting from the field.

College of Charleston totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 12:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"