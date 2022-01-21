Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Potter, Broome lift Morehead State over Belmont 83-74

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 10:39
Potter, Broome lift Morehead State over Belmont 83-74

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Skyelar Potter and Johni Broome scored 17 points apiece as Morehead State extended its win streak to seven games, beating Belmont 83-74 on Thursday night.

Tray Hollowell added 15 points and Ta'lon Cooper had 14 points and eight assists for Morehead State (13-5, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Potter made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Broome also had 18 rebounds and three blocks.

Ben Sheppard had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (14-5, 4-2). Nick Muszynski added 15 points, three assists and three blocks. Will Richard had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 12:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"