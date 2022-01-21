Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Forrest, Martin carry FAU past Western Kentucky 78-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 10:41
Forrest, Martin carry FAU past Western Kentucky 78-69

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 14 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls topped Western Kentucky 78-69 on Thursday night.

Alijah Martin added 13 points for the Owls. Bryan Greenlee chipped in 12, Vladislav Goldin scored 12 and Everett Winchester had 11. Martin also had six rebounds.

Dayvion McKnight had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Hilltoppers (10-8, 2-3 Conference USA). Camron Justice added 18 points. Jairus Hamilton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-21 12:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"