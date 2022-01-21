Boston College women rally to edge No. 19 Notre Dame 73-71

BOSTON (AP) — Cameron Swartz scored 28 points, Makayla Dickens added 20 and Boston College erased a 14-point deficit to defeat No. 19 Notre Dame 73-71 on Thursday night.

The Fighting Irish, who led by 14 with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, missed their last four shots, including three in the last four seconds, and had two turnovers after Dara Mabrey's 3-pointer put them ahead 70-67 with 3 1/2 minutes to play.

The big turnover was an offensive foul against freshman point guard Olivia Miles with 10.7 seconds left with the Eagles up 72-71. The Irish then had to foul, with Miles, who leads the nation in assists at 7.8, fouling out with 7.8 seconds to go. Boston College threw the ball away on the inbounds and after the Irish missed a shot, the Eagles only made 1 of 2 from the line with 4.8 seconds to play.

Taylor Soule, who drew the offensive foul on Simon, added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won three straight home against over the Irish by a total of six points.

Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame (13-4, 4-2) with 15 points, Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson had 13 each, Miles added 12 and Mabrey 10.

Dodson had six points in an 8-0 run that had the Irish up 55-41 with 2:53 to go in the third quarter.

Swartz followed with a 3 as BC closed the quarter with 13 straight points, and a layup by Maria Gakdeng gave the Eagles a 56-55 lead.

Notre Dame shot 51% but was 5 of 12 from 3-point range. BC shot 41.5% but made 11 of 23 from distance, six by Dickens and five from Swartz.

_____

