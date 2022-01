In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Thic... In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Thick ash on an airport runway was delaying aid deliveries to the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami. (CPL Vanessa Parker/NZDF via AP)

This photo provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged area in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, following Saturday's volcanic eruptio... This photo provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged area in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, following Saturday's volcanic eruption near the Pacific archipelago. The first flight carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga was finally able to leave Thursday after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by the eruption. (Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP)

A civil defence health worker stands to guide people towards a COVID-19 vaccine center at a government school, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 20,... A civil defence health worker stands to guide people towards a COVID-19 vaccine center at a government school, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Jan. 14-20, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

