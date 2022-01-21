Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

'Taiwan the new West Berlin': Leader of Europe's largest party

German politician says EU must stand with Lithuania, connect with Taiwan

  196
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/21 10:18
European People's Party  leader Manfred Weber. 

European People's Party  leader Manfred Weber.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, has compared Taiwan to West Germany during the Cold War period, and called on the EU to stand together in support of the country.

The politician told German media on Thursday (Jan. 20) that Europe is in intense systemic competition with Russia and China. As Beijing's ambitions have expanded to a global level, he says Lithuania has become a target for China's increasingly hardline authoritarianism, per a CNA report.

Weber criticized China for economically extorting small countries and pressuring corporations in pursuit of its own interests. He said such behavior cannot be tolerated in Europe, and China must begin importing products from Lithuania again and accept the Baltic state as part of the European single market.

Weber said he strongly advocates for greater dialogue and exchange with Taiwan, though he cautioned this must be done in a measured manner.

Weber said Taiwan is just like West Berlin was before — a democratic society struggling to survive under the pressure of its immediate systemic rivals. As long as democracy and the rule of law are kept alive, democracies in Asia must feel the EU supports them and is their trusted partner.
Lithuania Taiwan ties
EU China relations
China
economic coercion
solidarity
West Berlin

RELATED ARTICLES

MOFA rebukes Beijing's criticism over Slovenian PM's Taiwan comments
MOFA rebukes Beijing's criticism over Slovenian PM's Taiwan comments
2022/01/20 14:06
Cannabis congee: New evidence reveals heady Tang dynasty staple food
Cannabis congee: New evidence reveals heady Tang dynasty staple food
2022/01/20 12:37
Taiwan invasion could trigger protracted war: Brookings fellow
Taiwan invasion could trigger protracted war: Brookings fellow
2022/01/19 16:00
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
2022/01/19 15:10
'Meaningful participation' = unequal participation
'Meaningful participation' = unequal participation
2022/01/19 13:28

Updated : 2022-01-21 12:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"