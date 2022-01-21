Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Peru: 21 beaches polluted by spill linked to Tonga eruption

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 06:19
A worker, dressed in a protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on...
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill o...
A fisherman holds a fish he caught in waters contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coas...
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil...
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill o...
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil...
Workers, dressed in protective suit, clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the...
A fishermen displays for sale his catch of the day on the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by ...
A worker, dressed in protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on t...
A fishermen rests near the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of a...

A worker, dressed in a protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on...

Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill o...

A fisherman holds a fish he caught in waters contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coas...

Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil...

Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill o...

Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil...

Workers, dressed in protective suit, clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the...

A fishermen displays for sale his catch of the day on the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by ...

A worker, dressed in protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on t...

A fishermen rests near the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of a...

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment.

Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the cleanup on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.

Vásquez said the United Nations will provide a team of experts to help Peru deal with the oil spill. People are barred for now from going to the 21 polluted beaches because of health concerns.

Peruvian authorities say an Italian-flagged ship spilled 6,000 barrels in the Pacific on Saturday in front of the La Pampilla refinery. In recent days, environmental activists have collected oil-stained or dead seabirds.

Repsol said Peruvian authorities had not provided a tsunami warning and that the ship was continuing to unload oil to the refinery when the waves hit.

Two women in Peru drowned after being swept away by strong waves following the Tonga eruption.

Updated : 2022-01-21 08:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"