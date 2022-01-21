Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kentucky congressman against mandates says he has COVID-19

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 05:57
Kentucky congressman against mandates says he has COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky congressman who has been critical of pandemic mask and vaccine mandates said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from northern Kentucky, tweeted Thursday that he is not vaccinated but his symptoms have been mild and he believes he is “over it.”

Massie said on Twitter he would not be voting, meeting anyone in person or making public appearances until next week.

Massie added that people who find themselves sick with the virus should seek a doctor's advice, “because every case is unique and some cases are very serious.”

The five-term congressman has been outspoken about his opposition to mandates for masking and vaccinations since early in the pandemic.

Last week, he wrote on social media that his congressional office would “not comply” with Washington D.C.'s vaccine mandate for restaurants.

“We will get our food from Virginia or we will bring it to work," he tweeted. “Shame has befallen our nation’s capital.” Earlier this year he called the House's mask rule “unscientific and unconstitutional.”

He has asserted that he has an immunity to the disease because he also tested positive for it in 2020.

Massie easily won reelection in 2020 after former President Donald Trump endorsed his Republican primary opponent. Trump was angered over Massie's move to force a roll call vote on a pandemic spending package in March 2020.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Updated : 2022-01-21 08:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"