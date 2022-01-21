Taiwan attends regional air force meeting

Air Force officials from Indo-Pacific nations gathered to discuss logistic and combat safety concerns. (Facebook, Indian Air Force photo) Air Force officials from Indo-Pacific nations gathered to discuss logistic and combat safety concerns. (Facebook, Indian Air Force photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基) participated in a virtual regional air force meeting on Thursday (Jan. 20).

Air force chiefs from multiple Indo-Pacific countries gathered to discuss “challenges of distributed logistics and agile combat employment while operating from austere locations” on Thursday, according to an Indian Air Force Facebook post. Hou can be seen in the picture shared by the Indian Air Force.

The Air Force Command said that Taiwan maintains communication channels with friendly countries and continues to improve pilots’ combat training, CNA reported. It did not provide any further details.

Other attendees that can be spotted in the picture include air force officials from Thailand, the U.S., Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Brunei, Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam.