Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan attends regional air force meeting

Taiwan Air Force Commander discusses logistic, combat safety concerns with Indo-Pacific counterparts

  138
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/21 06:13
Air Force officials from Indo-Pacific nations gathered to discuss logistic and combat safety concerns. (Facebook, Indian Air Force photo)

Air Force officials from Indo-Pacific nations gathered to discuss logistic and combat safety concerns. (Facebook, Indian Air Force photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基) participated in a virtual regional air force meeting on Thursday (Jan. 20).

Air force chiefs from multiple Indo-Pacific countries gathered to discuss “challenges of distributed logistics and agile combat employment while operating from austere locations” on Thursday, according to an Indian Air Force Facebook post. Hou can be seen in the picture shared by the Indian Air Force.

The Air Force Command said that Taiwan maintains communication channels with friendly countries and continues to improve pilots’ combat training, CNA reported. It did not provide any further details.

Other attendees that can be spotted in the picture include air force officials from Thailand, the U.S., Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Brunei, Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam.
Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force
Hsiung Hou-chi
Taiwan Air Force Command
Indo-Pacific

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan inks bilateral cooperation MOU with Flanders, Belgium
Taiwan inks bilateral cooperation MOU with Flanders, Belgium
2022/01/20 18:27
US nuclear sub could threaten China's area-denial strategy for Taiwan invasion
US nuclear sub could threaten China's area-denial strategy for Taiwan invasion
2022/01/20 18:14
75.9% of Japanese feel 'close' to Taiwan in 2021 survey
75.9% of Japanese feel 'close' to Taiwan in 2021 survey
2022/01/20 18:11
Taiwan working on temporary measures to protect business interests in Nicaragua
Taiwan working on temporary measures to protect business interests in Nicaragua
2022/01/20 17:13
Taiwan's VP Lai to make special stopover in US on way to Honduras
Taiwan's VP Lai to make special stopover in US on way to Honduras
2022/01/20 14:55