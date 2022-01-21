Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Publisher of 'The Firm,' 'Fire and Fury' has deal for memoir

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 00:26
Publisher of 'The Firm,' 'Fire and Fury' has deal for memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of such blockbusters as Dan Brown's “The Da Vinci Code” and John Grisham's “The Firm” has a memoir coming out next year.

Stephen Rubin's “Words and Music: Confessions of an Optimist” will be published by Applause Books in January 2023.

While running such publishers as Doubleday and Henry Holt & Company over the past 30-plus years, Rubin worked on some of the era's most talked about books, from “The Da Vinci Code” and “The Firm” to Michael Wolff's “Fire and Fury.” He also published Bill O'Reilly's million-selling “Killing” history series and the Booker Prize-winning British novelists Ian McEwan and Hilary Mantel.

“This book will give you a march through trade publishing from the '80s through today,” Rubin, who left Henry Holt in 2020 and is currently a consulting publisher at Simon & Schuster, said Thursday.

Updated : 2022-01-21 01:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"