NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 41 27 9 5 59 141 117 14-4-3 13-5-2 9-5-1
Florida 39 26 8 5 57 159 116 21-3-0 5-5-5 6-1-2
Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 126 99 14-4-1 10-6-2 7-2-0
Boston 36 22 12 2 46 112 97 12-7-1 10-5-1 10-3-1
Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130 13-6-2 5-11-3 6-5-2
Buffalo 39 12 20 7 31 101 134 6-11-3 6-9-4 4-6-4
Ottawa 32 11 19 2 24 90 115 5-10-0 6-9-2 3-6-0
Montreal 38 8 25 5 21 83 139 5-10-1 3-15-4 2-7-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
N.Y. Rangers 40 26 10 4 56 119 99 11-3-2 15-7-2 6-1-0
Carolina 36 26 8 2 54 126 81 12-4-1 14-4-1 4-3-0
Washington 40 22 9 9 53 133 111 11-5-5 11-4-4 7-2-1
Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100 10-5-2 13-5-3 5-2-0
Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131 11-6-1 6-12-0 4-7-0
Philadelphia 39 13 18 8 34 98 133 6-8-4 7-10-4 3-7-2
New Jersey 38 14 19 5 33 108 133 9-8-3 5-11-2 6-6-2
N.Y. Islanders 32 13 13 6 32 75 88 6-6-3 7-7-3 4-5-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 37 26 8 3 55 158 115 16-2-1 10-6-2 9-3-1
St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108 16-4-2 7-7-3 9-4-2
Nashville 41 24 14 3 51 125 115 11-7-0 13-7-3 9-3-1
Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109 12-3-1 10-7-2 5-4-1
Winnipeg 35 17 12 6 40 105 103 10-6-1 7-6-5 5-3-2
Dallas 36 18 16 2 38 102 111 14-4-1 4-12-1 6-5-1
Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126 8-7-3 7-11-3 3-5-3
Arizona 38 10 24 4 24 86 141 5-13-1 5-11-3 3-10-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122 12-10-2 11-5-0 7-4-0
Los Angeles 40 20 15 5 45 115 109 13-9-2 7-6-3 4-4-1
Anaheim 42 19 16 7 45 120 122 12-7-4 7-9-3 7-2-3
San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121 11-8-2 10-9-0 3-2-0
Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88 5-4-4 13-7-2 3-4-1
Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 101 111 8-7-1 10-11-2 5-3-3
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117 10-7-0 8-8-2 8-2-0
Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138 7-12-2 4-11-2 2-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Toronto 3

Colorado 2, Anaheim 0

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-21 00:40 GMT+08:00

