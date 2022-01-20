All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 29 16 9 3 1 36 93 75 Springfield 34 19 11 3 1 42 112 108 Hartford 32 17 10 3 2 39 99 92 Hershey 34 18 11 3 2 41 104 98 Charlotte 33 17 14 2 0 36 112 100 Lehigh Valley 31 11 12 6 2 30 83 99 Bridgeport 37 13 17 3 4 33 99 116 WB/Scranton 31 11 16 1 3 26 71 103

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 29 20 5 4 0 44 107 77 Rochester 33 19 11 2 1 41 125 122 Toronto 30 17 11 1 1 36 99 102 Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96 Syracuse 29 14 11 3 1 32 85 90 Cleveland 30 12 11 4 3 31 90 99 Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 33 24 6 2 1 51 114 82 Manitoba 33 20 10 2 1 43 100 80 Grand Rapids 32 15 11 4 2 36 94 93 Rockford 29 14 13 1 1 30 86 91 Iowa 33 15 14 3 1 34 93 96 Milwaukee 37 15 18 2 2 34 105 123 Texas 28 9 14 4 1 23 84 109

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 32 22 7 2 1 47 110 79 Ontario 29 18 6 3 2 41 110 89 Henderson 29 16 10 2 1 35 89 79 Bakersfield 27 13 8 3 3 32 83 76 Colorado 32 16 11 3 2 37 104 101 San Diego 28 13 13 2 0 28 75 88 Abbotsford 28 12 12 3 1 28 83 84 Tucson 29 12 14 2 1 27 74 99 San Jose 32 13 18 1 0 27 96 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 5, Toronto 2

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 1

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Laval 4, Utica 3

Iowa 4, Manitoba 3

Milwaukee 4, Texas 3

Bakersfield 6, Tucson 3

San Diego 3, Stockton 2

Thursday's Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, ppd

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.