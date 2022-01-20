Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US drops case against MIT professor accused of ties to China

By ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/20 22:51
US drops case against MIT professor accused of ties to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department dropped its case Thursday against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor charged last year with hiding work he did for the Chinese government, saying it “could no longer meet its burden of proof at trial.”

The department revealed its decision in the case against Gang Chen in a terse, single-page filing in federal court in Boston.

Chen was accused last year of concealing ties to Beijing while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research. His lawyers have said he did nothing wrong.

Updated : 2022-01-21 00:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"