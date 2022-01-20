Alexa
Polish LOT plane struck by lightning, forced to land

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 19:58
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish news broadcaster reported that a LOT Polish airlines plane was struck by lightning on Thursday, prompting the plane to return to Warsaw.

TVN24 quoted a passenger who said that passengers about the Dreamliner airplane experienced a moment of terror but that nobody was harmed and the plane landed safely.

LOT's press office did not immediately return an emailed request for comment, but TVN24 quoted LOT spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski as confirming the information.

Moczulski said lightning struck a plane headed for the Dominican Republic while it was flying above Kutno, in central Poland, and it returned to Warsaw's Chopin Airport.

Passengers were due to continue their trip on another plane.

Updated : 2022-01-20 21:38 GMT+08:00

