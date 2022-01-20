Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 20, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;89;76;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;S;6;78%;30%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;76;65;Very windy;68;62;NW;27;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, but chilly;43;25;Clouds and sun;45;32;ENE;5;64%;31%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;56;37;A shower in the p.m.;53;42;ENE;5;81%;85%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;41;36;Rain/snow showers;44;40;NW;12;86%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;25;23;A little wintry mix;40;36;SE;8;70%;94%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;42;30;A bit of a.m. snow;42;27;NNW;13;68%;76%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and colder;18;-6;Partly sunny, colder;7;-10;E;7;79%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with sunshine;99;78;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;NNE;11;47%;37%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;56;40;A couple of showers;59;40;NNW;5;70%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Not as warm;68;62;Breezy;73;59;SSW;13;50%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;49;29;Cool with hazy sun;51;29;NW;8;43%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;92;72;Showers around;87;72;ESE;4;75%;80%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;84;60;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;ENE;5;41%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A quick p.m. shower;92;75;A shower and t-storm;82;74;S;5;78%;95%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;57;39;Plenty of sunshine;52;37;ENE;8;73%;29%;2

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;28;23;Rain and drizzle;30;25;SSE;3;53%;87%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain this afternoon;44;32;Morning snow showers;39;29;W;10;44%;74%;2

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;38;27;Mostly cloudy;36;30;W;9;53%;92%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;70;47;Partly sunny;71;47;SE;6;59%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;87;64;A stray thunderstorm;84;66;E;6;59%;83%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;43;27;Rain/snow showers;35;29;NW;16;56%;70%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;40;35;Showers of rain/snow;42;36;WNW;7;75%;89%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;44;32;A shower in the a.m.;39;21;W;9;38%;58%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;43;26;Mostly sunny;36;24;NW;10;45%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;85;79;Thunderstorms;87;78;ESE;9;85%;99%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;81;65;A t-storm around;82;67;NE;4;49%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;45;26;Mostly sunny;48;31;N;6;52%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;60;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;NW;7;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;79;62;Plenty of sunshine;83;66;SSE;13;56%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;86;68;A passing shower;86;67;E;3;57%;85%;5

Chennai, India;Sun, some clouds;88;71;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;5;75%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, frigid;19;10;Not as cold;26;18;SSW;6;57%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, less humid;90;69;Some sun;86;68;ENE;9;56%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun;35;34;Variable clouds;37;29;W;10;65%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;83;70;Clouds and sun;82;71;N;4;68%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Some sun, very cold;39;23;Sunny, but very cold;44;25;E;6;36%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;92;78;A shower or two;87;77;NNE;10;80%;91%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;64;48;Hazy sun;65;53;SE;3;84%;90%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;45;28;A bit of p.m. snow;40;21;W;5;55%;96%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;77;53;Hazy sunshine;78;57;WSW;4;65%;8%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;SW;7;82%;95%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;42;35;Low clouds and fog;43;36;WSW;6;85%;3%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;53;35;Mostly sunny, mild;54;40;E;6;21%;60%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;59;54;Mostly sunny;58;55;E;15;68%;86%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning rain;65;61;A little p.m. rain;66;64;ESE;4;88%;99%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;56;ESE;6;62%;64%;14

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;81;67;A t-storm in spots;82;67;ESE;5;73%;85%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Wet snow;34;26;A bit of snow, windy;28;22;N;20;77%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;73;Mostly cloudy;92;74;SE;5;55%;11%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;73;62;Low clouds;69;62;E;7;71%;35%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;80;66;Mostly sunny;81;68;NE;7;65%;11%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;89;63;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;NNE;6;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;61;44;Showers around;58;48;ENE;7;78%;95%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;46;43;Periods of rain;50;32;N;7;75%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;82;74;A t-storm in spots;84;74;NW;9;78%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;77;70;Hazy sun;85;70;NW;7;37%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;E;7;44%;3%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;19;Cooler;41;32;N;5;35%;97%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;84;69;Windy with hazy sun;81;57;W;19;61%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy and cooler;57;41;An afternoon shower;57;39;S;4;75%;57%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;76;52;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;N;12;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. snow;37;27;Rain/snow showers;34;27;W;16;61%;95%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;88;76;Mostly sunny;88;76;NNE;10;58%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm around;88;72;SSW;5;71%;85%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;73;57;Hazy sun;75;62;S;4;67%;66%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Partly sunny;92;76;NNE;4;63%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;57;40;A little rain;56;41;ESE;7;68%;100%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun, warm;91;71;Partial sunshine;92;70;SSW;6;50%;1%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;76;70;Areas of low clouds;75;71;SSE;5;74%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;57;39;Mostly sunny;56;38;NE;8;74%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;42;28;Mostly sunny;42;35;WNW;5;83%;9%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;76;52;Mostly sunny;74;55;NE;5;47%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;86;73;Sun and some clouds;85;73;S;7;67%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;55;28;Plenty of sunshine;50;28;NE;5;61%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;89;80;Clouds and sun;88;80;NNE;10;63%;3%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A little a.m. rain;84;75;NNW;5;81%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;86;75;A downpour;84;76;ESE;5;77%;85%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;87;61;Plenty of sun;87;63;ESE;11;44%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;67;47;A passing shower;66;42;WSW;6;50%;84%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;78;70;A t-storm around;77;69;S;6;80%;80%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. snow;32;25;Breezy with snow;29;22;NW;15;79%;97%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;91;76;Partly sunny, breezy;93;75;ENE;16;58%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with a t-storm;82;73;Thunderstorms;86;74;NE;10;81%;99%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;7;-16;Sunny, but very cold;-1;-16;SE;0;54%;1%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;29;25;A bit of a.m. snow;26;17;ESE;8;78%;98%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;84;70;Hazy sun;84;73;NW;5;66%;25%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Overcast;82;58;Mostly cloudy;80;58;NE;9;51%;14%;5

New York, United States;Rain, then snow;39;13;Colder;22;12;N;11;46%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;51;34;Clouds and sun;57;40;S;5;71%;21%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;7;-1;Decreasing clouds;8;-4;NE;4;90%;16%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;43;35;Clouds and sun;44;32;NW;13;44%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;32;22;Clouds and sun;30;21;N;4;70%;33%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and very cold;0;-17;Sunny, but very cold;-2;-20;SSE;4;58%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;87;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;SW;9;74%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;90;75;A thunderstorm;88;75;NW;6;75%;92%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon rain;85;73;Cloudy with showers;84;73;ENE;6;84%;100%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;44;33;Clouds and sun;43;31;NNW;5;60%;23%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;104;78;Very hot;101;77;SSE;12;19%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and nice;89;76;Mostly cloudy;90;77;SW;5;59%;20%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;87;75;Showers around;88;75;NNE;11;78%;96%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;SE;6;47%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;35;24;Rain and snow shower;33;26;NW;10;58%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;35;-10;Plenty of sun;29;-4;ENE;3;59%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Low clouds;71;51;A touch of rain;69;52;NNE;9;62%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;68;40;Sunny;65;43;E;3;69%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;E;8;69%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and milder;48;40;A bit of a.m. snow;42;35;SW;17;73%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;35;30;Windy;32;27;N;22;76%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;88;75;Mostly sunny;86;73;ESE;8;71%;26%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and milder;70;40;Hazy sun and cooler;54;36;N;7;29%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;55;40;Fog to sun;54;30;NNE;6;77%;7%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of snow;38;31;Snow;31;27;NNE;5;62%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;60;45;Mostly sunny;64;51;NE;8;65%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;83;62;Partly sunny;84;65;ENE;10;64%;44%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;83;74;Breezy with a shower;83;73;E;14;69%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;76;62;Mostly sunny;77;64;NNW;6;71%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;74;50;Mostly sunny;70;44;ESE;6;42%;7%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;Sunny and beautiful;81;54;SW;7;33%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;70;A shower or two;85;70;N;9;73%;90%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;64;37;Plenty of sun;60;37;E;4;59%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;51;40;Low clouds may break;45;38;NE;4;82%;8%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;33;11;Hazy sunshine;35;17;NE;3;41%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;44;39;Cloudy;46;41;E;9;58%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;86;77;Warm, a p.m. shower;92;77;NNE;12;60%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and milder;47;29;Morning snow showers;33;15;W;12;75%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;82;74;Sunshine, a shower;82;74;ENE;14;65%;56%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Winds subsiding;33;29;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNW;9;50%;0%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;73;66;A couple of showers;74;66;ESE;9;64%;94%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;66;62;Periods of rain;65;63;E;10;80%;100%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;35;29;A bit of snow, windy;31;28;NNE;21;60%;97%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;Sunshine;50;35;SE;6;54%;25%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;37;25;Partly sunny;39;22;NE;10;57%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Showers around;45;29;Sunny and chilly;41;30;E;7;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;57;48;Sunny;59;44;NE;5;50%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;60;44;A bit of rain;52;26;NNE;6;65%;83%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;45;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;29;NNW;16;39%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;14;0;Very cold;14;10;E;6;66%;43%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;60;46;Mostly sunny;60;47;N;7;52%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun;60;41;A shower in the p.m.;58;44;W;9;76%;59%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;19;-14;Mostly sunny;15;-10;E;5;84%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;49;39;Low clouds;45;35;NE;2;69%;5%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;44;29;Rain and snow shower;36;31;NW;12;36%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;82;64;A couple of showers;82;65;N;5;63%;98%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;34;27;A bit of snow;31;24;NW;13;71%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;36;26;Snow showers;33;25;WNW;18;74%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;63;56;Partly sunny, warmer;69;56;SE;10;63%;9%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;68;A few showers;80;67;W;4;76%;69%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;30;5;Sunny, but cold;24;3;NE;2;49%;1%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-20 21:37 GMT+08:00

