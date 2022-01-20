Alexa
Parent company of Explorer Dream reported insolvent, causing cancellations of Taiwan cruises

The cruise has been operating on and off in the waters around Taiwan during the pandemic

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/20 21:00
(Maritime Port Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — News of Hong Kong-based Genting Cruise Lines, the parent company of the Explorer Dream cruise, being liquidated, broke on Wednesday (Jan. 20), and the cruise scheduled after Jan. 24 has been canceled, CNA reported.

Seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise line has filed for bankruptcy and gone into liquidation, subsequently causing the suspension of its Explorer Dream operations. The cruise has been operating on and off in the waters around Taiwan during the pandemic, with its operations being resumed as recently as the end of December last year.

Taiwan’s travel agencies with business connections with the cruise have confirmed that they had received notifications that the cruise’s schedule after Jan. 24 had been suspended, and passengers would be given refunds, per CNA.

As for when the Explorer Dream cruise would resume operation, Genting Cruise Lines’s public relations company in Taiwan said that due to the scheduling adjustment, no new schedules had been announced, pending the parent company’s further notifications, the report said.
