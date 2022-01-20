In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is worth USD 60.07 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 77.38 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Our industry experts anticipate that within the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, the instruments and systems will be the fastest-growing product segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10% during the forecast period. In addition, genetic testing will be the fastest-growing application segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10%. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing geographic segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10% by 2021.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth

Meticulous understanding of the key new market opportunities in individual geographic regions/countriesDetailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The increasing incidences of chronic infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population and the emerging technologies in the field of in-vitro diagnostics are some of the major driving factors for the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market.

According to the World Health Organization, by 2020, the chronic diseases are estimated to account for around 58% of the global burden of disease and 60% of this burden will occur in the emerging countries. There is a widespread increase in the incidence rate of the infectious diseases, globally. These are some of the major growth drivers for the market.Factors such as changing demographics of the global population, changes in the land and water usage patterns, rise in the international tourism, microbial adaptation & resistance, public health care breakdown, and climatic shifts are leading to an increased prevalence of these diseases and disorders.

Owing to the cutting-edge research and development activities in the field of in-vitro diagnostics, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the future. Emerging segments such as lab on a chip, point-of-care tests, companion diagnostics, as well as the next-generation sequencing techniques are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the market.

The development of these innovative diagnostics tests will help to identify new genetic and protein biomarkers associated with the disease pathways, infectious diseases, and recovery states. This critical data helps to analyze the patients’ rate of drug metabolism, drug efficacy, and the side effects and thereby enables the physicians to identify the suitability of a particular drug for the patient.

Thus, as the evidence-based medicine is becoming vital for therapeutic success, the advancements in the in-vitro technology are set to boost the market growth. However, reimbursement and regulatory issues are the major restraining factors for the growth of this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market by the following segments:

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Products

Instruments and Systems

Reagents and Consumables

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Applications

Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Infectious Disease

Microbiology

Genetic Testing

Histology & Cytology

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market include:

Abbott

Becton

Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Carlyle Investment Management LLC

Alere, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

