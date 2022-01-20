New video promoting Taiwan’s southernmost county features various attractions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pingtung County Government has just released a new short film to promote tourism in Taiwan’s southernmost county by featuring scenic attractions with lively dancing performances.

Pingtung County Mayor Pan Men-an (潘孟安) posted the short film on his Facebook page on Wednesday night (Jan. 19), with a caption listing all the scenes included in the video.

He said the predecesor of the new short film, titled “Where?”, went viral when it was released in 2020, and was honored with a silver award at the Summit Creative Awards that year.



(YouTube, Pingtung County Government video)

This year, the county government released a sequel to the viral video, with the title “Where Plus.” The new film also features female dancers performing at a variety of attractions in the county.

The scenes listed by the commissioner in the caption include the County Citizen Park, the Victorystar in Pingtung (V.I.P.) Zone, the Shanchuan Glass Suspension Bridge, Tapeng Bay, the Lady of Fatima Parish Church, the Shuangliu Forest Recreation Area, Xiaoliuqiu, Jiupeng Desert, the Kayoufeng Waterfall, Paradise Of Deer, and many other locations.



(YouTube, Pingtung County Government video)