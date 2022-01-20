Luxury Goods Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook

Luxury goods include designer apparels, ornaments, and other expensive merchandises that are typically accessible to the wealthy and often indicate status. The global luxury goods market is expected to reach $428,509 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The rise in disposable income has elevated the consumer lifestyle and shifted their preference towards deluxe cosmetics products. Moreover, the escalation in demand for luxury accessories and jewelry due to unique craftsmanship, refinement, quality, and brand name, further fuel the market. In addition, upgradation in product packaging styles and attractive marketing strategies by key players drive this market. However, currency depreciation, increased prices of raw materials, and economic turbulence in some developed countries could hamper the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

This market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, gender, and geography. The product type segment includes designer apparels & footwear, accessories, cosmetics, jewelry, travel goods, fine wines/champagne & spirits, and others. In the year 2015, designer apparels and jewelry were the most popular segments and held a cumulative share of more than 59% in global luxury goods market.

The mode of sale could either be retail or online sale, wherein retail mode includes brand outlets, franchise stores, flagship stores, and retail outlets. Most customers prefer the retail mode of sale while buying luxury goods. However, online mode of sale is steadily gaining momentum and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Increase in the number of working women and their economic independence are the key reasons for the market growth for female consumers. In the year 2015, female consumers accounted for almost 65% of global luxury goods market. However, increase in inclination of men towards designer apparels, leather bags, and footwear could result in high demand of luxury goods from male consumers. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Luxury goods market is extremely dependent on economic stability of any particular region as these goods are mainly purchased by the upper economic classes. Furthermore, with the advancements in technology and increase in consumer demands, leading market players have developed various products in different categories of luxury goods and adopted different strategies to combat competition. Acquisition is one of the most prominent strategy in the market. For instance, in 2016, LVMH Group, a French luxury giant, purchased a minority stake in Repossi to expand its business in luxury jewelry segment. Similarly, in June 2016, L’Oreal International acquired Atelier Cologne, a French perfume manufacturer, to enhance its luxury perfume product portfolio.

The market is analyzed across four regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to the presence of large number of established manufacturers of luxury goods in Italy, France, and UK. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increase in number of high net worth individuals and growing tourism industry.

In the year 2013, Chinese government launched anti-extravagance campaign that resulted in a slight decrease in the sales of luxury goods. However, in 2014, the market slowly gained pace in this sector.

The report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players in this market such as Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oreal International, LVMH Group, Kering SA, The Shiseido Company, Ltd., Prada S.p.A., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Swatch Group, Luxottica Group S.p.A, and Compagnie Financi?re Richemont SA.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global luxury goods market to identify the potential investment pockets.

It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the overall market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis have been elucidated.

Quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2014-2022 are highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved.

Market Segmentation

Luxury Goods Market by Product Type

Designer Apparels & Footwear

Jewelry

Accessories

Cosmetics

Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits

Travel Goods

Others

Luxury Goods Market by Gender

Male

Female

Luxury Goods Market by Mode of Sale

Retail

Online

Luxury Goods Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

