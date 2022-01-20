Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast

In the year 2015, the global liquid packaging carton market accounted for $12,117 million, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2022. Food or beverage packaging is aimed toward preservation, containment, marketing & information, traceability, convenience, tamper indication, and other functions.

Liquid packaging cartons are containers, which enable the safe transportation and storage of liquid products and provide customized packaging as per the manufacturers’ marketing requirement. Characteristics such as convenience, maneuverability, recyclability, and eco-friendly material make these cartons packaging preferred solution for manufacturers. Liquid packaging cartons are specifically constructed for containing various liquids across numerous end uses, namely, milk & dairy products, packaged water, liquid food products, soft drinks, and juices.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Change in consumer lifestyle worldwide, especially from the emerging countries, convenience in usage, and biodegradable nature of the cartons are the factors that supplement the market growth. However, stiff competition from the glass and plastic packaging industry is projected to hamper the market growth.

Aseptic-based packaging is a major trend that is expected to create opportunities for liquid carton market; it safeguards the product from microorganisms and enhances its shelf life without adding preservatives. Technological developments in production processes are expected to lead to a lower cost of production and superior sustainability, leading to improvement in performance efficiency.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into brick liquid carton, gable top carton, and shaped liquid carton. On the basis of shelf life, the market is categorized into long shelf life cartons, which is further divided into paperboard and PE (extrusion polymer), and aluminum. Similarly, short shelf life cartons are divided into paperboard and PE (extrusion polymer). By end use, it is divided into liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, and alcoholic drinks.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further divided at country level into U.S., Canada, and Mexico for North America; Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe for Europe; China, India, Japan for Asia-Pacific; and Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa for LAMEA. In the year 2015, Europe occupied the largest market share, with North America as a close second due to major developed countries encouraging the use of liquid packaging cartons for decades. The liquid packaging cartons market is projected to witness substantial growth in widely populated countries in the Asia-Pacific regions, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launches, expansions, mergers, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in the report include:

Elopak As

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Klabin SA

Liqui-Box Corporation

Refresco Gerber N.V.

SIG Global

Tetra Pak Inc.

TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co., Ltd

Weyerhaeuser Co.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Brick Liquid Cartons

Gable Top Cartons

Shaped Liquid Cartons

By Shelf Life

Long Shelf Life Cartons

Paperboard

PE (Extrusion Polymer)

Aluminum

Short Shelf Life Cartons

Paperboard

PE (Extrusion Polymer)

By End Use

Liquid Dairy Products

Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks

Liquid Foods

Alcoholic Drinks

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

