Intimate Wear Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario

As intimate wear or apparels are worn as second layer of clothes, it is also referred as second skin. Predominantly, intimate wear is used to alter body shape and maintain personal hygiene. Initially, lingerie was a term for intimate wear worn by women.

However, etymology has changed with the emergence of brands such as Menagerie that focus on the male intimate wear. Although, intimate wear seldom received attention; yet the changing perspective of intimate wear from need-based to aspiration-based has resulted in surge in demand for these apparels. The focus has drifted from only durability and comfort to fashion.

Market Statistics:

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in awareness regarding hygiene, change in demographic dividend, and customization of product portfolios have boosted the intimate wear market. In addition, high fashion consciousness among women is also expected to propel this market. However, prevalence of dermatological conditions in some cases has affected the growth of this market. However, upgrading the fabric being used to manufacture it, offers promising opportunities for market players.

Furthermore, market has witnessed a growing trend of use of stretchable fabric by key players. For instance, Jockey is planning to cater to the rise in demand for stretchable fabric as they offer extra comfort and fitting. Moreover, initiatives in developing countries such as “Make in India” campaign by Indian government has made this market more profitable for these market players.

For instance, this campaign has attracted international brands to set up their manufacturing plants in India. Similarly, the U.S. government has designed an innerwear that is equipped with sensors, to get data about fighters’ wellbeing during war. These inner wears are designed in response to rising rate of pelvic injuries among armed forces at war zone. Use of manufacturing undergarments with such innovative concepts by industry players would help consumers to track health issues as well as provide extra protection.

The intimate wear market is analyzed by gender, age, price, distribution channels, and geography. Based on gender, it is broadly categorized for women and men. Furthermore, women intimate wear comprises shape-wear, sleepwear, sportswear, and maternity wear, while for men, it includes vests, briefs, and others. Based on age, the market is divided into age groups of 13-17 years, 18-35 years, and 36 years & above.

By price, intimate wear is categorized into luxury, super-premium, premium, medium, economy, and low. Different distribution channels taking part in supply chain management are mass merchandizers, specialized stores, mono brand stores, and others. The market has been analyzed across four geographical regions namely North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global intimate wear market is segmented by gender, age group, price, distribution channels, and geography.

BY GENDER

Women

Lingerie

Shape Wear

Sleep wear

Sports Wear

Maternity Wear

Men

Vests

Briefs

Regular Briefs

Boxer Briefs

Boxer Shorts

Trunks Briefs

Others

BY AGE GROUP

13-17 years

18-35 years

36 years & above

BY PRICE

Luxury

Super-premium

Premium

Medium

Economy

Low

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Mass merchandizers

Mono brand stores

Specialized stores

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key players in the value chain

L Brand Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie)

Hanes Brands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

Triumph International Ltd.

Hanky Panky Ltd.

PVH Corporation

MAS Holdings Ltd.

Chantelle SA

Beijing Bird Fibrils Garments

Bare Necessities Inc.

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings

JC Penny Co.

Lise Charmel Lingerie SA

Shenzhen Maniform Lingerie Co. Ltd.,

Beijing Tinsino Clothing Co Ltd Tinsino

Stella McCartney Ltd

Wacoal Corporation

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Wolf Lingerie Ltd.

Shenzhen Huijie Group Co., Ltd.

