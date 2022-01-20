Hand Dryer Market Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast

Hand Dryer is an electrical device, mostly used for drying a person’s hands by blowing warm air, either manually or automatically. Hand Dryer market is in high demand due to increased awareness about washroom hygiene, less use of paper towel, and growth of hotel industry.

Presently, the hand dryer market faces a swift growth because of customization of hand dryers offered by manufacturers as per customer demand along with time saving factor and performance efficiency. Hand dryers are considered unhygienic and it is believed that they spread more germs as compared to conventional technologies, thereby affecting the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Companies like Dyson, has introduced “Dyson Air blade hand dryer” which reduces bacteria on washed hands by up to 40%. Johnson Electric customized hand dryer are designed for increase in air flow, which reduces the drying time to half. Jet hand dryers is expected to dominate the market by value throughout the analysis period. However, market volume of hot hand dryers would dominate the during the forecast period.

Hand dryers generated a revenue of $517 million in 2014 and is forecasted to reach a market value of $1,350 million in 2022 with a promising CAGR of 13% during 2016-2022.

The biggest benefit of hand dryers is that they dry hands quickly and consume less electricity. Also, there is no need of paper towel, which ultimately saves money and is environment friendly as it reduces the usage of paper thereby saving trees in the long run. However, the spread of bacterial infection owing to the use of the dryer and high noise levels are the major factors that restrict market growth.

Technological advancements to improve high noise level along with an increase in efficiency would create lucrative growth opportunities. The technologically advanced products, which are being launched in this market primarily focus on speed and hygiene, thereby enhancing their marker demand. World hand dryer provides VERDEdri, which is the first all-in-one dryer that meets customer requirements of efficiency and consumes only 950 watts power.

The world hand dryer market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, mode of operation, and geography. On the basis of type, they are segmented into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hotels, hospitals and clinics, offices, and others. On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into push button hand dryer and automatic hand dryer.

On the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with a country-wise analysis of each. North America is further classified into U.S., Mexico, and Canada, whereas Europe has been further segmented into UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe. Among the North American region, Mexico would grow with the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Among these, South Korea accounted for around 14% share in 2014 and would grow with a notable CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. LAMEA includes Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies profiled in the report include, Dyson Ltd., American Dryer, World Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric, Bio JetDrier, Panasonic, Hokwang Industries, JVD SAS, Excel Dryer Inc., and Palmer Fixture.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report covers in depth study about different strategies adopted by the prominent players present in the market and the new emerging strategies.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimates from 2014 to 2022 are provided to highlight the financial competency.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides inputs on the potential of buyers and suppliers and highlights the competitive structure that would enable market players to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of different stakeholders involved at various stages.

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlight essential strengths and potential opportunities.

HAND DRYER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The world hand dryer market is segmented based on type, end user, mode of operation and geography.

BY TYPE

Hot hand dryer

Jet hand dryer

BY END USER

Hotel

Hospitals and Clinics

Food processing and service industry

Commercial complexes

Office buildings

Others (Railway stations, airports, education institutes, common public restrooms)

By Mode of Operation

Push button

Automatic

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Dyson Ltd

American Dryer

World Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

Bio JetDrier

Panasonic

Hokwang Industries

Palmer Fixture

Excel Dryer Inc.

JVD SAS

