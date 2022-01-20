Polymer Nanocomposites Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate

Polymer nanocomposites are materials consisting different types of nanofillers uniformly dispersed in the polymer matrices. These nanofillers may be carbon nanotubes, nanoclays, metal-oxide, ceramics, and graphene among others. Polymer nanocomposites are gaining acceptance worldwide due to their enhanced mechanical, chemical, and physical properties rendered in them by dispersion of fillers at the nanoscale.

In 2015, the world polymer nanocomposites market was valued at $5,276 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2016-2022.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The growing demand for polymer nanocomposites from the automotive industry is the major driver for the polymer nanocomposites market. Polymer nanocomposite-enabled parts are gradually replacing the metal parts that are used in vehicles as they offer various advantages over them such as weight reduction, increased engine efficiency, fuel savings, reduced CO2 emissions, and superior strength.

The stringent regulations on the emission of CO2 from vehicles also serve as an important factor supporting the growth of polymer nanocomposites in the automotive industry. Apart from their use in the automotive sector, polymer nanocomposites also find applications in the construction industry for repair and rehabilitation of buildings and bridges.

The world polymer nanocomposites market is segmented in this report on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into carbon nanotubes, nanoclays, metal-oxide, ceramics, and others. Nanoclays accounted for the highest revenue-generating segment of the world polymer nanocomposite market with three-fifth of the total market share in 2015. The market is segmented into construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others on the basis of applications. The packaging industry is the fastest growing segment of the polymer nanocomposites industry owing to increasing demand for polymer nanocomposite-based packaging material due to their anti-microbial properties.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest revenue-generating region in 2015 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. It was followed by Europe with around one-third of the total market share. The development of new polymeric resins by European-based companies is a major factor that drives opportunities in the European polymer nanocomposites market. These polymeric resins can be used for the modification of thermoplastic elastomers and other polymers. In addition, the use of polymer nanocomposites in consumer products such as sports shoes is also driving the European market.

The leading companies in this market have been proactively working towards their expansion as well as the launch of new polymer nanocomposite products. The major companies profiled in the report include:

DuPont

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

The Arkema Group

RTP Company

Showa Denko Carbon, Inc.

Powdermet, Inc.

Nanocor, Inc.

Inframat Corporation

Nanocyl S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Key Market Segments

The world polymer nanocomposites market segmentation is illustrated below:

By Type

Carbon nanotubes

Nanoclays

Metal oxide

Ceramics

Others

By Application

Construction

Automotive

Electrical &Electronics

Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

