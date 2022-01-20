Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends

Personal care and cosmetics are mixtures of chemical compounds or organic ingredients, used to enhance the overall appearance or are used for personal hygiene. Organic personal care and cosmetic products mainly comprise plant ingredients and do not contain chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, aluminum salts and petrochemicals, which are potentially harmful to an individuals health.

Increasing beauty consciousness and health awareness are prime factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, operating players in the market have been putting numerous efforts into launching several products in the market, thereby supplementing the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations especially in developed countries have enforced the companies operating in personal care and cosmetics market to introduce organic products over chemical products. As a result, operating companies have developed organic personal care and cosmetics products, thereby increasing overall consumption of organic personal care and cosmetics in the recent past.

Increasing consciousness about personal appearance and overall health awareness contribute to the growth of organic personal care and cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing disposable income coupled with improved standards of living drive the adoption of personal care and organic cosmetics products. However, brief shelf life of organic personal care and cosmetics and availability of advanced beauty treatments are restricting the growth of the market. Government support and regulation would offer several growth opportunities to the operating players operating in the market.

Organic personal care and cosmetics products market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. The product type segment is further classified as skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup cosmetics and others (deodorants, feminine hygiene products and hand hygiene). Among all types, the skin care segment dominated the market in 2015. Retail sales and online sales are two broad classifications based on distribution channel. Retail channel was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. However, online channel would grow rapidly during the forecast period. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The prominent players analyzed in this report include L’Occitane en Provence, LOral International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bee, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda, and Aubrey Organics.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Makeup Cosmetics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sale

Online Sale

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

L’Occitane en Provence

LOral International

Arbonne International, LLC

Burt’s Bee

Este Lauder Companies Inc.

Amway Corporation

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Yves Rocher

Weleda

Aubrey Organics

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

