Adhesives and Sealants Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report

An adhesive is a chemical mixture that joins two surfaces together to frame a single unit, whereas a sealant is a semi-solid material which is used for prevention of fluid leakage. Adhesives & sealants are formulated with similar chemicals and technologies, and are used in a related range of applications. Although they are considered as a single industry, their performance is distinct across end applications.

Regulatory bodies have different specifications and test methods for each of them. Adhesives have high shear and tensile strength, which makes the material preferable for holding- and bonding-related applications. On the other hand, sealants fill gaps and resist relative movement of substrates. They are generally lower in strength than adhesives, but have better flexibility. The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach $66,876 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The adhesives & sealants market is driven by multiple factors such as the growing demand for lightweight products, rapid infrastructure development, and commercial renovation activities. The automotive industry is gradually replacing welding activities of engine parts assembly with adhesives & sealants products to reduce the vehicle weight, which in turn increases fuel efficiency.

Glass building constructions, especially for commercial space, are growing at a faster pace globally; large glass sheets installed in these giant structures require considerable amount of sealants in the panel to make the structure weathertight. In addition to the growth aspect, there are some challenges the industry has to overcome, such as availability and volatile cost of raw material for the manufacture of adhesive & sealant products.

The global adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of various parameters such as adhesive type, sealant type, application, and geography. Based on adhesive type, the market is classified into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, pressure-sensitive, and Others, where others include reactive adhesives & formaldehyde adhesives.

Acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, butyl, polysulfide, latex, and silyl modified polymer-based sealants are considered under the sealant type segmentation, where each type is further classified to give an elaborative idea on the market. Water-based adhesives dominate the overall adhesives market, whereas the sealants market is dominated by silicone-based sealants, in 2015. Adhesives & sealants have a wide range of applications such as from paperboard & packaging, building & construction, woodworking & joinery, transportation, footwear & leather, medical, and others. Paperboard & packaging and building & construction are the major applications for adhesives & sealants, which together contributed more than half of the total revenue in 2015.

The adhesives & sealants market, with its demand in end applications, has witnessed considerable growth over the past few years, and this growth is estimated to increase in the coming years. Top players in the market are investing huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products, which helps to meet current demand. Some of the major players in the adhesive & sealant market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Corporation (U.S.), and Bostik SA (France).

Geographically, the global adhesives & sealants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the market, with a revenue share of one-third in 2015, followed by Europe and North-America, each occupying a one-fourth revenue share.

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global adhesives & sealants market and future estimations from 2015 to 2022, including information about the current market situation, changing market dynamics, expected trends, and market intelligence.

The factors that drive and impede the growth of the global market are comprehensively analyzed in this study.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation.

The report contains a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain traction in the market.

Micro-level analysis is conducted based on type, application, and region.

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of adhesive type, sealant type, application, and geography.

WORLD ADHESIVES MARKET, BY TYPE

Water-Based Adhesives

Vinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Acryl Emulsion

Others

Solvent-Based Adhesives

Vinyl Acetate

Resins

Rubber

Others

Hot Melt Adhesives

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Rubber

Others

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Acryl

Rubber

Others

Others (Reactive Adhesives, Formaldehyde Adhesives)

WORLD SEALANTS MARKET, BY TYPE

Acrylic Sealant

Silicone Sealant

Polyurethane Sealant

Butyl Sealant

Others (Polysulfide, Latex, and Silyl Modified Polymers)

WORLD ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

Paperboard & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking & Joinery

Transportation

Footwear & Leather

Medical

Others (Assembly Operations, Decorative Films)

WORLD ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Africa

Middle East

Others

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

