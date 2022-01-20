Wireless Earphone Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Competitive Situation, Development Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast till 2027

Wireless Earphone Market is valued at approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The wireless earphone is a next-generation technological breakthrough in the consumer electronics industry. A wireless headphone is a type of headphones that connect to a device, like a smartphone, television, stereo speaker, gaming console, laptop/computer, or any other electronic devices, without using a cable or a wire. These headphones work by transferring audio signals through either radio or infrared (IR) signals by using the latest technological protocols such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Near-field communication (NFC). Therefore, these headphones get immense popularity among people since it allows the user to move freely at certain area without taking concern about the cord.

Further, it is a rechargeable device with a battery life of twenty to thirty hours. They are generally used for listening music, communication, video gaming, and several other applications. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing internet penetration around the world, along with the rise in the adoption of smart devices are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the PubMatic, there were 3.04 billion mobile internet users were registered in 2018 and is expected to rise to almost 3.71 billion by 2022. Similarly, as per the survey, it is estimated that China has 765.37 million internet users in 2016 and is reached nearly 829.0 million in 2019 (as of March). This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Wireless earphones around the world.

Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the consumer electronics industry as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government, which led to the unavailability of adequate raw material and causes a slowdown in the production. This is likely to inhibit the growth of the wireless earphone market at least this year. However, limited connecting accessibility of distance range from devices is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Wireless Earphone market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of wireless headphones in gaming & fitness, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the high adoption of smartphones in emerging countries, followed by the rise in the disposable income of the individuals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wireless Earphone market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Samsung Group

One Plus Technology Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Jaybird

Beats Electronics LLC

Shure Incorporated

Japan Victor Company (JVC)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Fitness

Music & Entertainment

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wireless Earphone Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

