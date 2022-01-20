Next Generation Display Market Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impacts

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Next Generation Display Market .

Next-generation display is a type of display technology that outperforms from the conventional display technology, such as LCD, in the upcoming years. These modern-day displays are an advanced version of LCD and plasma technology, which consume less electricity. Since they offer better performance, next-generation displays have helped in the enhancement of present-day products, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and many more. These display technologies often support the development of devices such as e-readers. They also possess high thermal resistance properties, thus making them a suitable alternative for conventional display technologies, thus augmenting the market growth around the world.

Furthermore, rising penetration of smartphones, technological development in advanced electronic products, and the advent of 4K and 8K televisions are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2017, the global smartphone unit shipments were totaled about 1.6 billion units, representing an increase of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments). Similarly, as per the International Data Corporation, the smartphone vendors shipped a total of 369.8 million units around the world during the fourth quarter of 2019.

This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for next generation displays all over the world. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the display industry, as the manufacturing operations are suspended temporarily throughout the major manufacturing hubs, thus, led to a substantial slowdown in the production.

Besides the impact on production, the continuing pandemic has also reduced the consumer demand for display integrated devices due to lockdown imposed by the government, which is likely to affect the market growth in recent years. However, the high manufacturing and R&D cost is one of the major factors limiting the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Next Generation Display market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the consumer inclination towards a luxurious lifestyle, escalating demand for advanced electronic products, and the rising disposable income of the individuals in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising smartphone penetration, along with rising technological advancements in the field of electronics & entertainment industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Next Generation Display market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sony Corporation

AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Au Optronics Corp.

Planar Systems Inc.

Cambridge Display Technology, Inc.

Ritek Display Technology

Toshiba Mobile Display Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co.

Plastic Logic Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Flexible Display

Mid-air Display

Transparent Display

Three-dimensional Display

Double-sided Display

2D One-sided Display

By Ingredient:

Nanomaterials

Plastic Substrates

Metals

Polymer

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment

TV/Monitors

Automotive

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Next Generation Display Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

