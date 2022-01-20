Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast till 2026

Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Market is valued approximately at USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Noise cancellation and strong wireless connectivity in consumer and professional headphones have become apparent as the most prolific advancements in audio technology. Active noise cancellation headphones are a type of headphones that reduce unnecessary ambient sounds with the help of active noise control technology. Active noise cancellation makes it feasible to listen to audio content without increasing the volume excessively.

It also helps a passenger to sleep in a noisy vehicle such as in plane. In the aviation industry, noise-cancelling headphones raise the signal-to-noise ratio considerably over passive noise headphones, making hearing a vital information easier. Increasing penetration of smartphone, rising adoption of advanced sound and audio technology for product enhancement and changing consumer preference towards headphones that offer higher audio quality are few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, as per the CISCO Annual Internet Report, the total number of mobile subscribers will increase to 5.7 billion by 2023, an increase of almost 2.25% from 2018 which holds almost 5.1 billion mobile subscribers. Similarly, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017, in Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest number of smartphone users with 1.3 billion users as compared to 530 million users in India.

This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for active noise cancellation headphones around the world. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has been ruining several countries around the world and cause severe challenges to global electronic device companies. Therefore, ACN headphones manufacturers also have to face fluctuations in demand of its raw materials, thus, production and supply of electronic components is significantly declining.that results . However, need for high capital and technological expertise are some of the major factor that hamper the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Active Noise Cancellation Headphones market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high number of millennials with the growing inclination toward smartphones, and early adoption of technological advanced products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the presence of significant number of market players such as Sony, along with the surging adoption of smartphones among youths in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Audio-Technica Corporation

Beats Electronics LLC

Sony Corporation

Bose Corporation

Logitech UE

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Plantronics, Inc.

Syllable Corporation

Monster

Phiaton Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

In Ear

On Ear

Over Ear

By Price Range:

Premium

Moderate

Low

By Distribution Channel:

Retail

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

