DECT Phones Market Size 2022 Industry Share, COVID-19 Impact, Global Trends, Geographical Statistics, Growth, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2026

DECT Phones Market is valued approximately USD 15.59 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

DECT phones are electronic devices which is used for communication in various areas such as offices, houses, public places, and others. The DECT system consists of a base station and a wireless handset. The base station communicates with the handset through the radio waves and operates in a specified range. The global impact of COVID-19 adversely impacts the various industries and manufacturing units across the globe along with hinder the import and export of essential raw materials such as wires, fibers, rubber and others from foreign economies. Therefore, it may impacts in slightly slow down of the market. The DECT phones has wide range of application in commercial sectors and offices to communicate efficiently within the organizations & various departments of the organization.

Thus, rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturer, the U.S construction industry is estimated to grow with 1% annually and it is found as increase of 1.1% in 2017 and 1.9 percent in 2018.

Similarly, as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach up to USD 738.5 billion till 2022. In addition, rising adoption of advanced technology and easy portability of DECT phones is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the interference caused by other signals and widespread adoption of smartphones over DECT phones is impeding the growth of the market to a significant extent.

The regional analysis of global DECT Phones market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for DECT phones from commercial sector.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income and significant innovation in DECT phones within the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the DECT Phones market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Panasonic Corporation

Gigaset AG

Philips N.V.

Vtech

Uniden Holdings Corporation

Motorola, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd

NEC Corporation

Clarity Products LLC

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

DECT

DECT 6.0

By Application:

Personal

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

