Interactive Tables Market Size 2022 Industry Analysis, Growth Factors, Latest Trends, Production, Capacity by Region, Business Strategies, Leading Players Review, Forecast by 2027

Interactive Tables Market is valued approximately USD 904.4 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Interactive tables are invaluable tools in a classroom for both educators and students. These devices are increasingly used in schools to make learning easier. Preloaded with software and learning materials, friendly interfaces help students explore subjects based on grade level and come up with solutions to problems. The global burden of COVID-19 results in lockdown of various economies that upsurge the demand for online and digital medium of learning mechanism to ensure propel social distancing among students. Therefore, the rapid growth in online education & technological innovation and advancement adopted in education sector across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years.

For instance: As per the study of Shift Disruptive E-learning, e-learning requires 40-60% less employee time compared to the traditional classroom setting, 25-60% of increase in retention rates compared to classroom learning which is 8-10%. Also, according to the World Education Services, the global e-learning market is expected to grow till USD 331 billion by 2025 with the rise in Massive Open online courses (MOOC) from 6850 in 2016 to 9400 in 2017 .

According to the Holon IQ, the artificial intelligence based educational technology expenditure is on 2018 was USD 0.8 billion in 2018 and projected to USD 6.1 billion till 2025. In Addition, rapidly increasing adoption of interactive tables in the hospitality sector globally is expected to drive their demand over the coming years. However, high maintenance expenditure and the delicate nature of Interactive Tables is expected to hamper the growth of the overall Interactive Tables market on a global scale.

The regional analysis of global Interactive Tables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adoption of advanced technologies in higher education sector.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing adoption of interactive tables in the hospitality sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Interactive Tables market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boxlight Corporation

Bare Conductive

TouchIT Technologies Holdings Inc.

SMART Technologies

Promethean World LtdPathway Innovations & Technologies, Inc.

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Samsung Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Screen Size Outlook:

32-65 Inch

65 Inch & Above

By Application:

Exhibition & Trade Shows

Education

Retail

Control Room

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

By Technology:

LCD

LED

Capacitive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Interactive Tables Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

