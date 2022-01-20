USB Charger Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players, Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends

USB Charger Market is valued at approximately USD 26.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

USB charger is a type of power adopter used to charge any other consumer electronic devices, that generates the 5-volt DC standard output. The amperage of the USB charger is typically ranges from 0.7 amperes to 2.4 amperes. The device is usually consumed with an AC power outlet and a USB cable is inserted at one endpoint, which offers the transfer of energy. The USB chargers can sense when they are linked to an AC unit and when the charger linked to a computer system, through which it can regulate drawing power.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1178

Therefore, the utility for USB Charger is significantly growing all over the world. Furthermore, the rising penetration and shipments of smartphones around the world, along with increasing adoption of consumer electronics due to growing purchasing power among individuals are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Statista, in 2017, the global smartphone unit shipments were totaled about 1.6 billion units, representing an increase of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments).

Also, according to International Data Corporation, the smartphone vendors shipped a total of 369.8 million units around the world during the fourth quarter of 2019. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for USB Charger, globally. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the consumer electronics industry as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government, which has led to the unavailability of adequate raw material and causes a slowdown in the production.

Also, the government has restricted the movement of goods, services, and people to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, which caused a shortage in demand for USB chargers, and thus, inhibiting the growth at least in the recent year. However, the presence of counterfeit products and fluctuating raw material prices are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1178

The regional analysis of the global USB Charger market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the intensified penetration for smartphones, rising demand for the latest technology for charging and changing lifestyles of people living in urban areas. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand for advanced smartphones and the presence of a significant number of market vendors would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Just Wireless

AT&T Intellectual Property

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Baccus Global LLC

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Eaton Corporation

Twin-Star International, Inc.

Xiaomi

MIZCO International Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Request Full Report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1178

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

USB A Type

USB B Type

USB C Type

By Charger Type:

Wall Chargers

Portable Power Bank/Docking System/Alarm Clock

Car Charger

By Port:

One

Two

Three

Four

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Home Use

Car Use

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global USB Charger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1178

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1178

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com