Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 20) announced that employees and customers of Taiwan's adult entertainment venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID starting on Friday (Jan. 21).

On Thursday, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the domestic version of a vaccine passport will go into effect on Friday. The new version enables Taiwanese citizens without a passport to use their household registration number instead, while foreign residents are also eligible for the domestic COVID pass.

Also starting on Friday, Chen said that hospital inpatients, accompanying patients, visitors, and residents in long-term care facilities must provide proof of vaccination with at least two doses of a COVID vaccine and can present these COVID passports instead of paper vaccine certificates. In addition, Chen emphasized that employees and patrons of Taiwan's "Eight Major Industries" (八大行業) will be required to present proof of vaccination with two doses and this new digital version will be one option.

The eight types of adult entertainment venues where proof of vaccination will be required include karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, bars, tea houses, saunas, and "barbershops."

To apply for the domestic COVID pass, click on the link for the Digital COVID-19 Certificate website starting at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Application steps

1. Confirm identity

Taiwanese can choose one of three: ID card number, health insurance card number, and household registration number FIDO (Fast Identity Online) certification Citizen digital certificate

Foreign residents can choose one of three: Unified Identification (UI, 統一證號) and health insurance card UI number and entry/exit permit number UI number and passport number



2. Select either "Digital Vaccine Certificate" or "Digital Test Result Certificate"

3. To obtain certificate:

Click "download/print digital certificate" when a screen indicating a successful application appears.

The file is in PDF format.

Saving the file on a mobile device or desktop hard drive is recommended before printing it out.

Those who do not have a printer but wish to print it out can opt for the convenience store option on the successful application screen.

Click "get the convenience store print code." (取得超商列印碼)

The system will produce the convenience store barcode or pickup number, which can be shown to store staff for printing.

A major difference between this domestic COVID pass and the international version is that Taiwanese citizens do not need to hold a passport to apply for the domestic pass. When Taiwanese citizens who do have a valid passport apply, their passport number will appear on the document and can therefore be used abroad as well.

When a Taiwanese citizen completes the application, it will read "Not Issued" next to the passport field.