Cyber attacks on Taiwan institutions surged by 38% in 2021

Educational, research bodies around world are more vulnerable to hackers than before

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/20 17:45
Research and educational institutions were more vulnerable than before in 2021. 

Research and educational institutions were more vulnerable than before in 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The frequency of cyber attacks targeting Taiwan institutions surged by 38% in 2021 to reach an average of 2,644 per week, reports said Thursday (Jan. 20).

The frequency was higher in Taiwan than on a global scale, where hackers tried to attack institutions an average of 925 times per week, a rise of 50% from 2020, according to a survey conducted by Check Point Software Technologies, a security software provider based in Israel.

The company found that cyber attacks during the past year often focused on educational and research bodies, CNA reported. On a global scale, they faced on average 1,605 attacks per week, followed by government and military institutions with 1,136 attempts by hackers per week, and by the telecom sector with 1,079 attacks per week.

The Asia Pacific region, with 1,353 attacks per week, came second behind only Africa, which faced 1,582 attempts by hackers to intrude into their web systems per week.

Regardless of location or nature of the institution, the number of cyber attacks has risen significantly over the past year, according to Check Point.
Updated : 2022-01-20 18:19 GMT+08:00

