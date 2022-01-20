Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

By JILL LAWLESS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/20 16:05
FILE - In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in ...
FILE - Front pages of British newspapers, some with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are displayed outside a newsagent, in London, Jan. 15, 2022. Some Co...
FILE - Britain's Parliament buildings and Big Ben are seen through railings in Westminster in London, Jan. 13, 2022. Some Conservative lawmakers in Br...
FILE - In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as members of the opposition party gesture, during Prime...
FILE - A police officer walks past 10 Downing Street while Larry the Cat, Britain's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, sits on the pavement in London...
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a coronavirus media briefing in Downing Street, London, Jan. 4, 2022. Some Conservative ...

FILE - In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in ...

FILE - Front pages of British newspapers, some with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are displayed outside a newsagent, in London, Jan. 15, 2022. Some Co...

FILE - Britain's Parliament buildings and Big Ben are seen through railings in Westminster in London, Jan. 13, 2022. Some Conservative lawmakers in Br...

FILE - In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as members of the opposition party gesture, during Prime...

FILE - A police officer walks past 10 Downing Street while Larry the Cat, Britain's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, sits on the pavement in London...

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a coronavirus media briefing in Downing Street, London, Jan. 4, 2022. Some Conservative ...

LONDON (AP) — Some Conservative lawmakers in Britain are talking about ousting their leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been tarnished by allegations that he and his staff held lockdown-breaching parties during the coronavirus pandemic.

If Johnson does not heed calls to resign — and he insists he won't — he could be toppled through a no-confidence vote.

Here’s how the Conservative Party goes about challenging and changing leaders.

THE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

A no-confidence vote in the party leader is triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers — currently 54 — write a letter to Graham Brady, head of a powerful group of Conservative legislators known as the 1922 Committee. It is called that because it was founded by lawmakers first elected that year to consolidate their power inside the party.

Letters can be delivered in person, by post or by email, and no one but Brady knows how many letters he has already received.

If Brady receives 54 letters, he will call a no-confidence vote, to be held within hours or days, in which all 359 Tory legislators can cast secret ballots. Johnson would need 180 votes to win. If he gets that many votes, there could not be another challenge for a year.

If Johnson loses, he would resign and a party leadership contest would be held in which he would be barred from running. He would remain party leader and prime minister until a replacement is chosen.

THE LEADERSHIP CONTEST

Conservative leadership contests have two stages. In the first stage, Conservative lawmakers hold an initial vote on all the candidates. The candidate with lowest number of votes drops out, and voting continues until there are two contenders left.

If there are only two candidates, they proceed to the second stage. In that part, the final two candidates are put to a vote of the full party membership across the country.

In the last leadership contest in 2019, a field of 10 candidates was whittled down to Johnson and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Johnson won handily with about two-thirds of postal votes cast by party members.

The winner of the vote becomes Conservative Party leader and prime minister, without the need for a national election.

THE CONTENDERS

Any Conservative legislator is eligible to run to replace Johnson as party leader. The two names most often mentioned are Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, both senior ministers with strong followings in the party.

Other possible contenders include Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who ran against Johnson last time; Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, one of the most powerful members of Johnson’s government; Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who leads the country's coronavirus response; and Hunt, who has said he hasn't abandoned hope of becoming prime minister one day.

Updated : 2022-01-20 18:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
"